Pasco names 5 finalists for next fire chief, these 3 are from the Tri-Cities

The City of Pasco announced Friday the five finalists for the soon-to-be vacant fire chief position.

The list includes three local leaders in firefighting: Kevin Crowley, Todd Roper and Nickolus Thomas.

Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear is retiring May 31, capping off a career that spanned nearly 50 years and brought him to the doorstep of some of the Mid-Columbia’s most devastating fires.

The chief position oversees 103 city employees and firefighters across five fire stations, a training center and other facilities.

The five candidates were identified through a comprehensive national search conducted by the Western Fire Chiefs Association, according to a news release from the city. The city will make its final candidate selection in early June.

“All five candidates bring a wealth of fire service experience, and I look forward to discussions with each of them along with our interview panels,” said City Manager Adam Lincoln in a prepared statement.