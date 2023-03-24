Pasco police officer shot during stop of suspicious vehicle

An officer with the Pasco Police Department was shot during a traffic stop on Friday morning, according to a social media post from the department.

At about 5:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a reckless driver. An officer soon found the vehicle at a Circle K in the 3100 block of West Court Street.

According to police, as an officer approached the vehicle, he was shot.

The driver then fled and was shot by a deputy with Benton County after a pursuit in the area of Road 64 and West Argent Road.

The driver and the officer were being treated at a local hospital.

The officer is currently stable with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide an update on the status of the driver, other than he is currently receiving medical treatment.