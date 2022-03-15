Pasco police searching for a gunman after a man was shot downtown

Traffic is being diverted in downtown Pasco while police search for a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

The Pasco Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook that one person was shot just before 4 p.m. in an alley between Lewis Street and Columbia Street near 3rd Avenue.

One victim has been taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, said police.

Police were still searching the area for the suspect and some streets were blocked.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.