Pasco resident fatally shoots intruder armed with hatchet, deputies say

A resident of a New Port Richey apartment complex fatally shot an armed intruder on Tuesday, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. at the Trinity Palms at Seven Springs apartments, 7101 Columns Circle, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. A person inside an apartment shot a man who was armed with hatchet while trying to break into the unit, deputies said.

An investigation was underway Tuesday and no other details have been released. The sheriff’s office said all parties in the shooting are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

