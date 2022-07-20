Pasco school bus driver murder suspect was back in Franklin County court

A mental health expert continues to work on a second opinion on the mental state of a man accused of killing a Pasco bus driver.

Joshua Dian Davis’ ability to stand trial has been in question since he was charged with first-degree murder for killing Richland “Dick” Lenhart inside a school bus.

Davis, 35, was back in Franklin County Superior Court via a video link from the jail Tuesday for an update on his second mental health evaluation.

A Washington state psychologist determined earlier this year that he can be tried for murder.

But Davis’ defense attorney asked for another evaluation and that expert’s report still hasn’t been finished, attorney Shelley Ajax told Judge David Petersen on Tuesday.

The defense expert has met with Davis, and is consulting with other experts in the area, she said. He has other tests that he would like to complete before finishing his report.

While she didn’t add any details, she said the case is complex. She said they have more information than Eastern State Hospital had available.

She asked for the next hearing to be scheduled on Aug. 23.

After a competency hearing, a Superior Court judge will decide if Davis can stand trial.

Murder supect Joshua Dian Davis, left, appears in this file photo for another hearing in Franklin County Superior Court with one of his attorneys, Peyman Younesi, via a video link in Pasco.

September attack

Lenhart, 72, who had been a bus driver for six years, was picking up a load of students after school on the afternoon of Sept. 24 when he was attacked.

Pasco police believe Davis had driven his truck to the neighborhood near Longfellow Elementary School about 3 p.m. the day of the attack.

He ran toward the parked bus as Lenhart was preparing to drive away, prompting Lenhart to open the bus doors in anticipation of a question from Davis, according to court documents.

Video showed Davis stepped onto the bus and asked if it went to Road 100. When Lenhart said it didn’t, Davis is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing him.

Davis got off the bus but then waited nearby for police to arrive and arrest him, though he refused to talk with officers. No children were hurt.