Pasco school bus murder suspect back in court about 2nd mental health evaluation

A second report on the mental health of a man charged with fatally stabbing a Pasco school bus driver has yet to be turned over to prosecutors, said court officials Tuesday.

Joshua Dian Davis, 35, was back in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday morning for a decision on whether he is competent to be tried for first-degree murder.

A Washington state psychologist determined earlier this year he can be tried for killing Richland “Dick” Lenhart in front of a busload of students last year.

But Davis’ defense attorneys asked for another mental health evaluation on his ability to stand trial, but their expert’s report still needs to be filed, said Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant in court Tuesday.

The defense expert’s report is finished but the expert is tied up on another trial, said officials.

Both sides asked to reschedule the hearing for July 19.

After a competency hearing, a Franklin County Superior Court judge will ultimately decide if Davis can stand trial for murder.

Murder supect Joshua Dian Davis, left, appears in this file photo for another hearing in Franklin County Superior Court with one of his attorneys, Peyman Younesi, via a video link Tuesday in Pasco.

September attack

Lenhart, 72, who had been a bus driver for six years, was picking up a load of students after school on the afternoon of Sept. 24 when he was attacked.

Pasco police believe Davis had driven his truck to a neighborhood near Longfellow Elementary School about 3 p.m. the day of the attack.

He ran toward the parked bus as Lenhart was preparing to leave, prompting Lenhart to open the bus doors in anticipation of a question from Davis, according to court documents.

Video showed Davis step onto the bus and ask if it went to Road 100. When Lenhart said it didn’t, Davis is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing him.

Davis got off the bus but then waited nearby for police to arrive and arrest him, though he refused to talk with officers.