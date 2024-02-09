Pasco sheriff’s deputies involved in gunfight with suspect

Gunfire was exchanged this morning between Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a person who was being served a warrant, sheriff’s officials reported.

The incident occurred at a home on Ruth Avenue in Zephyhrills, the sheriff’s office reported.

While deputies were trying to serve a warrant, the suspect fired upon deputies, who returned fire. No deputies were injured and it’s currently unknown if the person who fired on them was injured.

No other details were immediately available.