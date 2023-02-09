Pasco suspect fired 15 shots at a man. Police are calling it attempted murder

Bail is set at $500,000 for a Tri-Cities man being held on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near downtown Pasco this week.

Juan Paulo Aguilar, 31, of Pasco, made a brief court appearance Wednesday from the Franklin County jail.

Aguilar is accused of shooting Christian Flores-Rosales, 24, outside a home belonging to Aguilar’s mother near the intersection of North 6th Avenue and West Clark Street, according to documents filed in Franklin County Superior Court.

Police were seen investigating near a home on the 620 block of West Bonneville Street, where public records show his mother lives.

Aguilar is accused of firing 15 rounds at Flores-Rosales, hitting him twice. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shooting suspect Juan Paulo Aguilar, 31, of Pasco, appears Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court via a video link with public defender Michael Nguyen.

Flores-Rosales pulled into a backyard next door to Aguilar’s mother’s home and was unloading his vehicle when Aguilar approached him, according to the documents.

Investigators said video footage from a nearby home shows the two men exchanging words before a puff of smoke is seen, likely from the gun, and Flores-Rosales ran away down the alley.

Video shows that Aguilar then climbed onto an outbuilding in his mother’s backyard, before climbing back down, getting into a truck and leaving the area, said the documents.

His mother told investigators that she heard gunshots and believed her son was involved in a shooting. His mother and brother told investigators they believed he was suffering from mental illness.

Aguilar later returned to the scene with his wife and was arrested without incident, investigators said.

Investigators said they believe that because of the number of shots fired, Aguilar intended to kill Flores-Rosales.