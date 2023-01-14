Pasco teacher accused of pushing student’s head, causing it to hit desk

A Pasco County first-grade teacher faces a child abuse charge after authorities say she pushed the back of a student’s head, “causing his head to strike a desk,”, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

Officers said Victoria Ashley Neault, 23, of Wesley Chapel, admitted she pushed the Woodland Elementary School student’s head in the Dec. 12 incident. The boy’s lip was injured when he hit the desk, the arrest report says.

According to the report, Neault told officers she “thought his head would strike his arm, not a desk.”

Neault was placed on administrative leave when Pasco County school district officials were notified about the accusation, and they contacted the police, spokesperson Stephen Hegarty said in an email to the Times.

Hegarty said Neault resigned before she was arrested on Jan. 6.

After her arrest, Neault was booked into a Pasco County jail. She faces a charge of cruelty toward a child/child abuse without great bodily harm, court records show.

