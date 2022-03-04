Pasco veterans charity founder takes plea deal in drug case

The co-founder of the Pasco-based charity Veterans Alternative pleaded no contest to a felony drug possession charge this week and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Deputies charged Brian Anderson, 39, with possession of a controlled substance after they said he attempted to swallow Xanax while he was in custody following his July 2021 trial and conviction of misdemeanor battery.

At the time, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Anderson, while being searched, pulled a Ziploc bag from his pocket and attempted to ingest the small orange pill it contained. A deputy intervened and recovered the pill — identified as Xanax, for which Anderson did not have a prescription.

Xanax is used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. Possession without a prescription is a third-degree felony under Florida law, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and five years of probation.

The battery conviction stemmed from an incident in October 2020, when a massage therapist accused Anderson of inappropriately touching her.

During the trial, massage therapist Mariah King said Anderson touched her arm and upper thigh, put his arm around her and violated her personal space.

A jury convicted him in the one-day trial and a Pasco County court judge later sentenced him to 120 days in jail. Anderson left his job as CEO of Veterans Alternative on the day of his trial, the charity said afterward.

In May 2021, three other women said that while they worked at Veterans Alternative in its early years, Anderson made unwanted physical contact and sexual advances. Anderson denied the allegations.

A decorated U.S. Army veteran and former Green Beret, Anderson co-founded the Veterans Alternative nonprofit in 2014 to assist veterans dealing with trauma.

The plea agreement signed Tuesday by Pasco Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Campbell also calls for Anderson to be on a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and to pay more than $600 in court costs. She withheld adjudication.