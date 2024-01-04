Pasco woman accused of suffocating terminally ill boyfriend

A 69-year-old Pasco County woman is facing a murder charge after authorities say she killed her boyfriend, who had terminal cancer, in New Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Kearney admitted to suffocating Gary Polony, her boyfriend of 15 years, with a pillow Dec. 20. Kearney left the body of Polony, who was under hospice care for rectal cancer, to be discovered by nurses the next day.

On Dec. 21, the sheriff’s office met with a witness who said she was a friend of Kearney’s for over 30 years. The friend said within the last few days of Polony’s life, Kearney expressed disgust when it came to taking care of Polony because he was defecating himself due to his illness, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say Kearney’s friend told them that Kearney did not clean Polony and would wait for a hospice worker or a home health care nurse to visit and clean Polony.

Kearney’s friend told authorities that she received a call from Kearney at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 20 where Kearney told her she had smothered Polony with a pillow and that he was “gone,” the affidavit said.

On the same day an investigator from the sheriff’s office met with the witness, they interviewed Kearney, who admitted to suffocating Polony, according to the affidavit. Kearney said Polony called her into his room to complain of pain and she decided to lie next to him and hold a pillow over his face for five minutes, suffocating him.

Kearney told the investigators that her decision to kill Polony was to prevent him from being in any further pain. She also admitted to intentionally overmedicating Polony with liquid morphine to help with his pain, an affidavit said.

Kearney was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of first-degree murder. She is being held in a Pasco County jail on a bond of $250,000, according to jail records.