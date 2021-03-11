Pasco woman arrested after shooting at woman and children in car, deputies say

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on charges of attempted homicide after she shot at a woman and her children, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight on March 7, Tyara Bass threatened a woman whom her boyfriend was also dating, saying she’d come back and shoot the woman and her kids, according to deputies.

As the woman was approaching the intersection of Gaslight Avenue and Excalibur Street in Holiday, Bass fired at her car, deputies said.

The woman’s 2-year-old and 5-month-old were in the car at the time.

Bass then followed the woman’s car north on U.S. 19 and fired at the car again. The woman made a U-turn to get away. Neither the woman nor her children were injured, deputies said.

Deputies said they stopped Bass along U.S. 19 traveling at about twice the speed limit. Bass lost control of her car and spun across the lanes of the road, deputies said, and continued to speed away from deputies even as they turned their lights on, going through red lights, according to an arrest affidavit.

A 2-year-old was in the backseat as Bass drove away, deputies said.

Bass admitted to shooting at the car and said she shot because she was scared, saying the woman’s father had hit her car, according to deputies. She also admitted to threatening the woman but said she did not threaten her children, deputies said.

She was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide and single charges of child neglect and fleeing and eluding. Bass remain in jail Thursday in lieu of $302,000 bail.