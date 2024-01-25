Pasco works to stop apartment tax exemptions in Tallahassee and in court

Facing the potential of losing millions of dollars in property tax revenue annually because of the Live Local law, Pasco officials went to Tallahassee this week to argue that the Florida Legislature’s effort to provide more affordable housing is misguided and could cripple local governments.

They hope lawmakers will change the law, but Tuesday, the Pasco County Commission voted that if that doesn’t happen, they will do whatever it takes protect their interests.

That includes going to court, creating new conditions for apartment project approvals and, as a last resort, invoking the “nuclear option” of declaring a moratorium on apartment development.

Pasco commissioners learned earlier this month of the potential financial impacts of Live Local. Two existing apartments filed with the Florida Housing Association seeking tax exemptions under the new law, created to incentivize the creation of new affordable housing options across the state.

County staff told commissioners that if those two complexes, Tapestry Cypress Creek and The Gallery at Trinity Apartments, sought exemptions on all units through the lifetime of the law, which sunsets in 2059, that would cost the county $86 million in tax revenue.

Pasco was already fighting the law for allowing apartment developers to take over commercial and industrial land for future apartments, but just learned that already-built apartments also get a tax break.

That is especially concerning for county officials because apartment development in Pasco has been booming. There have been 36,000 new apartment units built in the last five years and another 26,000 have been permitted but not yet built, Pasco County Administrator Mike Carballa told commissioners. Another dozen projects have expressed interest in using the Live Local provisions for their future projects.

The county is arguing that the tax exemptions, which range from 75 to 100% of apartment unit assessments depending on the income level of the unit users, are not promoting “affordable” housing, which is the law’s intent. Those incomes range generally from $50,000 to $70,000 annually, which county officials say are too high to be able to label the Live Local law a “charitable” purpose.

“This is the first time we can find that the Legislature has given a tax break to a for-profit corporation under the theory that it is a charity, but the reality in Pasco County is that it is not a charity, in my opinion,” said Pasco Chief Assistant County Attorney David Goldstein.

He said that the apartments seeking the exemption never lowered rents but still applied. “They’re basically getting a tax exemption for doing virtually nothing,” Goldstein said. In fact, building in an exemption for apartments that were built before the law even existed is “a giveaway. That’s really all it is,” he said.

Commissioners and other county staff are in Tallahassee this week asking lawmakers to change the law and to spread the word that Pasco isn’t the only community that is going to take a hit from the tax abatement. By the Dec. 31 deadline for apartments to apply for a tax break, more than 100 existing complexes across the state had applied.

Tuesday, commissioners voted that if there was not a significant change in the law in the next version of the amendment bill under discussion by legislators, the county attorney will send a letter to Tapestry Cypress Creek and The Gallery at Trinity Apartments demanding that they withdraw their requests for a tax abatement on units in their buildings.

That letter would warn that if the developments don’t comply, Pasco County will take them to court.

Neither of the apartment developments have responded to multiple requests by telephone and email for comment on the county’s actions.

With potentially thousands more apartment units coming across the county in the years ahead, Pasco officials didn’t stop there. Commissioners agreed that when future land use changes for new apartments are being considered, any request for a break on land development rules — such as reduced parking spaces or park construction, which are routinely granted — will require a new condition. That condition will prevent apartments from asking for the tax exemption through Live Local.

The county is also considering how to tie Live Local provision exemptions to future requests for changes in the county’s comprehensive plan which would assign residential density increases that would allow new apartment complexes.

Commissioners also discussed whether a moratorium, which would be a complete prohibition on future apartment development for a long as a year, would be another appropriate option. Goldstein said that it would potentially impact “innocent” apartment projects, some of which have already gotten support for mixed-use projects approved by the commission.

But commissioners left the option open if nothing else stops the negative impacts from Live Local.

Commissioner Jack Mariano suggested the moratorium would give the county time to study and determine “what will be the economic impact to our citizens if this goes through, if this stays on the books.”

“I think we’ve got to protect ourselves,” he said