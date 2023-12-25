New Paso Robles boutique aims to bring comfortable, inclusive Western clothes to women

Paso Robles native Charlyn Pacheco first got the idea to open her own Western boutique after searching high and low to find a belt for herself.

Every option was either too expensive or “super low budget” when what Pacheco wanted was a nice option at a “middle price point.” So, she figured she would make it herself.

In 2017, Pacheco created a mobile boutique of sorts and took her belt and jewelry creations to different events, including the California Mid-State Fair.

What started as a prototype of a belt eventually became Pacheco’s own Western-style clothing store, Copper and Lace Western Boutique, located at 1324 Park St. in Paso Robles.

Copper and Lace is a western-style boutique in Paso Robles that specializes in women’s accessories and clothing with inclusive sizing.

In addition to affordable Western-style clothing and accessories, Pacheco said her store values inclusivity and carries sizes 0 to 3X.

“I don’t have monetary goals,” Pacheco told The Tribune about the future of her shop. “I just want my store to be a place where women can come in and feel comfortable no matter what size they are.”

Pacheco took notice of other boutiques in the area and realized not many carried a wide variety of sizes so she wanted to ensure her store was different.

Unique and versatile: How Pacheco finds inspiration for her collections

Pacheco credits her agricultural background for developing her love of trendy Western clothing styles.

All of Copper and Lace’s belts follow the same basic design, Pacheco said. However, each piece uses different gemstones and leather to create unique styles.

To curate each collection, Pacheco chooses a color during a particular season as inspiration.

“I usually will find inspiration in a clothing piece. I work the color stories off of one inspiration piece for each color palette and do that for that season,” Pacheco said. “Then I play off that one piece for the whole collection.”

For Pacheco, her clothes aren’t strictly Western. They are versatile.

“You can break up the pieces and have a super casual, everyday look or you can combine pieces to come up with your own really funky Western or Boho style,” Pacheco said.

Making sure the clothes and accessories are unique is also important to Pacheco.

All of the jewelry sold at Copper and Lace Western Boutique in Paso Robles is handmade and carefully curated.

“I try to make sure I don’t carry something that is already in our area,” Pacheco said. “I feel like giving customers something unique. I want to make sure that the style in my store stays as genuine to me as possible.”

During the holiday season, customers can also enjoy a variety of Western-themed Christmas accessories like leather Christmas ornaments and stockings.

More Information

Copper and Lace Western Boutique is open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.copperlacewestern.com or call 805-427-9202.