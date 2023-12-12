Paso Robles cafe closes after 81 years, citing COVID and downtown parking woes

After 81 years in business, Vic’s Cafe in Paso Robles has closed.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page announced the closure Sunday.

“Hello everyone, today is the last day of service for Vic’s Cafe,” the post read. “We have been hit hard by the COVID period and the downtown parking (so many customers made errors putting in their license plate and received tickets!). We are not comfortable renewing our lease.”

The restaurant was first purchased by Vic Buckley in 1942, bought by Larry and Jan Eastwood in 1972 and eventually sold to Brett and Dee Aud in 2018, according to the about page on the restaurant’s website.

• • •

The restaurant was known for its comfort food with many classic breakfast and lunch options like Eggs Benedict and a classic hamburger.

Customers took to the comments on Facebook to express their sadness about the closure.

“Thank you for providing such a peaceful place for folks to relax and have some food,” one customer wrote.

Others remarked on the state of parking in Paso Robles.

“So sorry you are closing,” another wrote. “Had many great breakfasts there. Maybe this will help change the pay for parking in Paso. Sorry you were a victim of this policy.”

Vic’s Cafe ownership did not respond to a Tribune request for comment as of Tuesday morning.

Larry Eastwood has a recipe for beans that will feed over 10,000 people. He got it when he bought Vic’s Cafe in Paso Robles in 1972. He eventually sold to Brett and Dee Aud in 2018. Pictured here Oct. 4, 2004.