Paso Robles car chase ends in a crash and arrest in San Luis Obispo

A car chase ended in a crash Tuesday after the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle led officers from Paso Robles to San Luis Obispo.

The car chase began around 2:45 p.m. near the Walmart on Niblick Road in Paso Robles after Paso police officers observed a stolen vehicle — a white Acura Integra.

After leading police on a chase down to San Luis Obispo, the suspect crashed into a parked car and a police truck near an industrial park at Broad Street and Fiero and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested the suspect around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Tribune reporter David Middlecamp contributed to this report.