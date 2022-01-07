Update: Paso Robles High School lockdown lifted after umbrella mistaken for gun

Update, 9:45 a.m.:

The brief lockdown at Paso Robles High School was quickly lifted Friday morning after law enforcement authorities determined a reported gun threat was in fact an umbrella.

“PRHS has been cleared by local authorities,” a note sent to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District community said. “A student saw another student with a large umbrella and reported it as a gun. Video surveillance was reviewed, local authorities and school site officials ascertained the individual with the umbrella.”

The student with the umbrella was reportedly wearing a mask to adhere to the COVID-19 safety requirements at the school, which made identification difficult, Superintendent Curt Dubost told The Tribune.

The school is now “back to normal,” according to the district’s note. There is no threat at the school, the note added.

“We would like to thank our staff, students, local authorities and community members for their assistance and patience during this time,” the district note concluded.

Original story:

Paso Robles High School was sheltering in place Friday morning with community members advised to stay away from campus, according to a message posted on the North County school’s district Facebook page.

“Currently, PRHS is in a shelter in place, students are secure in their classrooms,” the post said. “We are working with local authorities to ensure student safety. We will update you shortly. Please do not attempt to come to campus, it will not assist our local authorities.”

When pressed for details, the Paso Robles Police Department said it was an “active situation,” and gave no further information.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.