Paso Robles man arrested after allegedly stabbing 2 people during ‘chaotic’ fight

A Paso Robles man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two people Sunday evening, the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Carlos Artega, 28, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a physical fight with injuries at the 100 block of Santa Ynez Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Dispatch later updated the call, adding that one person may have been stabbed with a knife.

“Officers arrived to a chaotic scene where at least four people were trying to control the suspect who was wielding a knife,” the release said.

Artega was disarmed during the struggle and detained without incident, police said. He is suspected of stabbing two people in the household with a knife.

Police said the victims and Artega were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The agency expected Artega to be booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of several felony counts once he was medically cleared.

The agency asked anyone with information to call 805-237-6464 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).