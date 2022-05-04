Paso Robles man arrested after CHP vehicle pursuit from SLO to Santa Maria

May 4—A Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit with an alleged stolen pickup truck originating in San Luis Obispo ended near Santa Maria once California Highway Patrol officials deployed a spike strip along Highway 101.

The pursuit was initiated on a Ford F150 that was reported stolen Tuesday morning, according to CHP officials.

San Luis Obispo CHP officers pursued the pickup truck southbound on Highway 101 from Pismo Beach, reaching up to speeds of 90 mph, according to officials.

When the pursuit reached highways 101 and 166, CHP officers from Santa Maria took over and followed the pickup to near Santa Maria Way, where an officer deployed the spike strip.

The pickup's driver, identified as 26-year-old Jyerick Zane Nebeker, ran over the spike strip although he continued traveling southbound on deflated tires, according to the CHP.

Officials said that a CHP officer conducted a maneuver called a pursuit immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, in which the officer forced their patrol vehicle into the rear side of the pickup truck just south of Clark Avenue, making it lose control and force Nebeker to stop the pursuit.

Nebeker was ultimately arrested shortly after 11 a.m. and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of stolen vehicle charges, according to the CHP.