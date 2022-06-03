Paso Robles man arrested after guns, mushrooms found in home with 3 young kids

A Paso Robles man who allegedly had nearly two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and several firearms, including a semi-automatic assault rifle, was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and other drug and firearm related crimes last month, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Task Force began investigating Todd Iliff, 49, regarding the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm on May 10, the agency said in a Friday news release.

On May 20, the task force obtained a search warrant for Iliff’s home and vehicles and attempted a traffic stop with him while he was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Iliff did not stop until he was outside the home he had been staying in in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman and three children — ages 11, 2 and 10 months — exited the home before deputies searched it.

A search was also conducted in the 2900 block of Ardmore Road in Paso Robles, the agency said.

Deputies found around 1.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen and drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They also allegedly found a loaded handgun on the floor of the bedroom and confiscated an AK-47, ammunition and other handguns and rifles.

Iliff was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed, and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed.

Iliff was being held Friday afternoon at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to jail records.