Paso Robles man arrested after police allegedly find him with drugs, illegal gun

A Paso Robles man was arrested on suspicion of possessing multiple types of illegal drugs and a handgun with the serial number removed, according to the city’s Police Department.

Dustin Marlow, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun, a 25-round extended magazine, four pounds of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of black tar heroin, 27 suboxone strips and $1,900 in cash, a Paso Robles Police news release said.

The value of the drugs seized is about $13,000.

Police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue.

“The caller advised the vehicle had been running for about 45 minutes, but there did not appear to be anyone in or around the vehicle,” the news release said.

They contacted Marlow in the driver’s seat and determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

Marlow was taken to SLO County Jail on suspicion of nine felonies and three misdemeanors relating to possession of narcotics and weapon violations.

Marlow was listed in SLO County Jail custody in lieu of $50,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s website.