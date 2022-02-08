Paso Robles man broke into woman’s home and sexually assaulted her, police say

Paso Robles police arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of sexual assault and burglary early Tuesday morning in Paso Robles, the department said in a news release.

Courtney Quiros, 30, is alleged to have broken into a home in the 400 block of Kenton Court and sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

A Police Department K9 tracked Quiros to a nearby house, where he was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of several felonies related to the burglary and sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464.