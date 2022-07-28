Paso Robles man faces new murder charges for selling fake prescription pill that killed teen

Federal prosecutors are taking over the case against a Paso Robles man who reportedly sold a fake painkiller to an Atascadero teenager, resulting in his death from fentanyl poisoning.

Timothy Clark Wolfe, 24, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Emilio Velci, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

The federal charges came after Wolfe was indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing fentanyl causing death and possession of the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, also known by the brand name Xanax, with intent to sell, according to the release.

Velci died in March 2020 after taking what he thought was a prescription Percocet pill for a toothache.

The pill actually contained the synthetic opiate fentanyl, according to Tribune report archives.

“He took a pill for a toothache and he died,” Emilio’s mother, Cammie Velci, previously told the Tribune.

Cammie Velci’s son Emilio died after taking a counterfeit Percocet pill for his wisdom teeth pain in March 2020. The dealer has been charged with his murder.

Velci was one of 55 people in San Luis Obispo County who died from taking opioids in 2020 — double the number of opioid-related deaths reported in the county in 2019.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Buying and selling illicit prescription drugs on the street is deadly dangerous,” San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “While a purchaser may believe they are buying a pharmaceutical-grade painkiller, there is no way to know who made them, where they came from, or what is in them. Sadly, it often leads to overdose and death.”

Paso Robles man charged with second-degree murder, drug possession

On May 20, 2020, the county District Attorney’s Office charged Wolfe with second-degree murder and possession of alprazolam pills with the intent to distribute, the release said.

Law enforcement officials allegedly found the anti-anxiety drugs after a search of Wolfe’s home.

The county District Attorney’s Office is dismissing the state charges against the Paso Robles man in light of the federal charges.

The state and federal charges differ slightly, the District Attorney’s Office said in the release.

According to the release, the state charges required California prove the defendant personally knew taking the drug sold could result in a high likelihood of death, while the federal charges prohibit a person from providing a controlled substance that could result in the user’s death.

“We will continue to work closely with our federal law enforcement partners to protect our community by aggressively pursuing fentanyl dealers for their reckless behavior,” Dow said.

In convicted of distributing fentanyl causing death in federal court, Wolfe faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, the release said, while the charge of possession with intent to distribute alprazolam carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.