Paso Robles man found in Walmart parking lot after being stabbed 7 times

A Paso Robles man was discovered in the Walmart parking lot on Niblick Road late Wednesday evening, bleeding from at least seven stab wounds to the back and torso.

A call came in to the Paso Robles Police Department at about 10:18 p.m. from a Walmart employee who found Christopher Thatcher, 32, bleeding in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers followed a trail of blood from the parking lot to the Salinas Riverbed area but could not determine the exact location of the assault, according to the release.

Thatcher was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

He was unable to provide details about the assault, such as who assaulted him, why the assault occurred and where it happened, the release said.

Thatcher told officers that he is unhoused and shelters in the Salinas Riverbed area, according to the release.

The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to call at 805-237-6464.