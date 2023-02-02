Paso Robles man leads cops on car chase after ditching stolen gun, police say

A man led Paso Robles police officers on a car chase on Wednesday after pitching a stolen handgun out of the window, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A Paso Robles police officer pulled over the man — later identified as Jacob Hamby, 36, of Paso Robles —for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

During the stop, Hamby “started to conceal something under the driver’s seat,” police said in the release. “Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.”.

As officers began to chase Hamby’s vehicle, the driver stopped to let out two passengers, police said.

According to police, officers arrested one of the passengers, 32-year-old Julian Gomez of Santa Margarita, because he had outstanding warrants.

“Due to Hamby’s driving, the pursuit was terminated,” police said.

Shortly after the incident, an off-duty motor officer saw Hamby driving eastbound on Highway 46 outside of Paso Robles city limits, the release said.

Paso Robles detectives located Hamby near Cholame, and followed him, police said.

Detectives then asked the California Highway Patrol to send a marked unit to assist with a traffic stop, according to the release.

The agencies eventually stopped Hamby’s vehicle by using a spike strip, Paso Robles police said.

“Hamby finally gave up,” police said, and was arrested in McKittrick in Kern County on suspicion of evading, possession of stolen property and numerous weapons charges.

Police said the Paso Robles man also had outstanding warrants.

Hamby was San Luis Obispo County Jail custody as of Thursday morning in lieu of $62,500, according to jail records.

According to police, the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464.