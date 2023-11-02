Paso Robles man sentenced to 10 years for drug, gun and child abuse charges

A Paso Robles man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and child abuse charges, a judge ruled Thursday.

Todd Edward Iliff, 50, was arrested in June 2022 after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies found nearly two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and several firearms — including a semi-automatic assault rifle — in his home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating Iliff for selling controlled substances with a firearm the month prior.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Iliff’s home and vehicles on May 20, 2022, and attempted a traffic stop with him while he was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles, the agency said in a news release at the time.

Iliff did not stop until he was outside the home he had been staying in in the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman and three children — ages 11, 2 and 10 months — exited the home before deputies searched it.

Deputies found around 1.8 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen and drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They also found a loaded handgun on the floor of the bedroom and confiscated an AK-47, ammunition and other handguns and rifles.

Iliff was charged with 15 different counts, including multiple drug sale, gun and child abuse charges.

On Oct. 17, Iliff plead no contest to three of the charges: Having a firearm near a school, possession for sale of a controlled substance and child abuse by keeping a child under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm or death.

He also admitted to the sentencing enhancement of selling drugs with a firearm.

The other charges were dismissed, court documents show.

A no contest plea functions the same as a guilty plea without admitting direct fault.

Iliff received six years for the child abuse charge, three years for the firearm charge, two years for the drug charge and four years for the firearm enhancement.

The child abuse, firearm and drug sentences will be served at the same time. The firearm enhancement will be served after the child abuse sentence is served.

Iliff has already served 532 days of his sentence, which gives him 1,064 days— or nearly three years — of custody credit. With good behavior, his time in custody could be shortened to five years.