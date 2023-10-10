Paso Robles man sentenced for breaking into woman’s home and sexually assaulting her

Editor’s note: This story describes sexual violence.

A Paso Robles man was sentenced to more than 25 years in state prison for breaking into a women’s home and sexually assaulting her, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Courtney Allan Quiros, 36, pleaded no contest on Sept. 8 to first-degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation and sexual battery by restraint — all felonies.

A no contest plea functions the same as a guilty plea without admitting direct fault.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Quiros broke into a home in the 400 block of Kenton Court through an unlocked sliding door. He then sexually assaulted a woman who had been sleeping inside the residence.

After the home invasion, a Police Department K9 tracked Quiros to a nearby house, where he was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to Tribune reporting at the time.

“The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying,” San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard said in the release. “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros, took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

Quiros was sentenced to 25 years and 8 months in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life. Quiros was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon — a strike under California’s Three Strikes law — in 2018.

Quiros has also been convicted of misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrested, the release said.

The Paso Robles Police Department investigated the crime with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. Barnard, part of the sex crimes prosecution unit, litigated the case.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.