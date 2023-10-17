Paso Robles men arrested after police find 100 guns during child porn investigation

Police investigating a child pornography case in Paso Robles discovered more than 100 weapons in the process, leading to the arrest of two men, the department said in a news release.

On Thursday, Paso Robles police detectives carried out two search warrants in the 4200 block of Aerotech Center Way and 100 block of Cardinal Way, the release said. Detectives recovered several electronic devices from both locations.

Police also “stumbled upon” more than 100 weapons — many of which were illegal assault weapons — at the Aerotech Center Way location, the release said.

Police are withholding the names of the suspects at this time but confirmed the men were arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of child pornography and weapons charges, then booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after midnight Friday morning. Police also confirmed the men were residents of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log, Jon Rockford Jones, 65, and 19-year-old Corbin Rockford Jones were booked into jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography around 1 a.m. Friday. Jon Rockford Jones also was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

The two men posted bail and were no longer in custody as of Tuesday morning.

There is no evidence that the suspects were manufacturing child pornography at this point in the investigation, the release said.

The Police Department asks anyone with information relating to the case to call 805-237-6464.