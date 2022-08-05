Paso Robles police arrest 2 residents after armed robbery at Carl’s Jr.

The Paso Robles Police Department has arrested two men on suspicion of an armed robbery last month at Carl’s Jr.

On July 21 at approximately 6:44 a.m., a Carl’s Jr. employee reported an armed robbery had occurred at the restaurant’s Black Oak Drive location, a police news release said.

After an “extensive” patrol and detective investigation, police arrested Paso Robles resident Kasey William Caraway, 24, and an another unnamed 52-year-old Paso Robles resident, according to the release.

“The second suspect’s name will be released after additional investigation has been conducted,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Paso Robles Police Department encouraged anyone with information to call 805-237-6464, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 805-549-STOP.