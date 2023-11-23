Paso Robles police arrest man who allegedly robbed Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop

Paso Robles police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Jersey Mike’s last week.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the sandwich shop, located at 2301 Theater Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, the Police Department said in a news release soon after the incident.

The department said a white male adult entered the store wearing all-black clothing and a black mask that covered his face. The man handed a note to an employee demanding they put all the money in a bag; at the same time he lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in the waistband of his pants, police said.

The employee placed all the money in a bag and gave it to the man, at which point he exited the store and fled toward the Target parking lot, police said.

Officers searched the area and did not initially locate the suspect.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect vehicle, a red 2-door Mini Cooper with the license plate number 8JKZ750, according to a news release Thursday. Further investigation led police to a Motel 6 in San Simeon, where officers arrested Cameron Clark Waller, 41, of Paso Robles.

Police executed a search warrant on the motel room and recovered evidence of the crime, the release said, including a replica handgun believed to be used in the robbery. No cash was recovered, police said.

Waller was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony robbery, felony committing a felony while out on bail and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to the release. Waller was not listed as in custody as of Thursday night, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Who’s In Custody page.

Police said the Mini Cooper is still outstanding.

If the vehicle is seen, or if you have additional information into the incident, you can contact the Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus a message to CRIMES (274637).