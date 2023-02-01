Paso Robles police arrest man suspected of molesting child for 4 years

A Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of molesting a child.

According to a news release, the Paso Robles Police Department on Tuesday learned of “an ongoing molestation of a child, which has occurred over the past four years.”

Officers then located the suspect, Pablo Murillo Gonzalez, 42, who attempted to flee before being immediately apprehended, the release said.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of child molestation charges and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bail enhancement of $500,000, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the department at 805-237-6464.