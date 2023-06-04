Paso Robles police arrest second suspect in May robbery at apartment complex

Paso Robles Police have arrested a second suspect in an ongoing robbery investigation.

On May 15, police responded to an incident at the Dry Creek Apartment complex.

“A caller reported two men forced a family at gunpoint into an apartment and robbed them of personal belongings,” a news release said. “Police raced to the scene, but both suspects fled prior to our arrival.”

The two suspects involved, police said, were 19-year-old Angel Chavez and 33-year-old Leonel Sanchez from Paso Robles.

Police allege they obtained surveillance footage of Chavez using a credit card belonging to one of the victims.

Two suspects have been arrested in a May 2023 robbery in Paso Robles, 19-year-old Angel Chavez, left, and 33-year-old Leonel Sanchez.

Two days later, they arrested Chavez near 28th and Park Street. He was booked into the SLO County Jail on suspicion of seven charges. His bail is set at $302,000.

Officers were still looking for the second man until they found him June 2 in Rohnert Park, taking him into custody on the block of 7600 Camino Colegio.

Sanchez faces 13 charges, including kidnapping, robbery and driving under the influence. His bail is set at $290,000, with no current projected release date.

Police advise anyone with information to call the department at 805-237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).