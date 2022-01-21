Paso Robles police identify man killed while walking on Highway 46

A man killed after being struck by at least one vehicle while he walked on Highway 46 was identified by the Paso Robles Police Department on Thursday.

Sean Casey Colwell, 35, of Atascadero, was walking on Highway 46 west of Buena Vista Drive Wednesday evening when at least one car hit and killed him, according to the police department.

Soon after several 911 callers reported to police that Colwell was walking in traffic on Highway 46 just before 7 p.m., more called in to say he had been hit by a vehicle, according to a news release by police.

“It has been preliminarily determined the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane of traffic of the highway for an unknown reason and was struck by a westbound passenger vehicle,” the press release said. “Two other vehicles, which were also westbound, attempted to avoid the victim in the roadway but may have also struck him with their vehicles.”

Cmdr. Tod Rehner told The Tribune on Wednesday night that all the involved vehicles stopped in the roadway after the incident and later provided statements to the police. Police have not released the names of the drivers involved.

The speed limit on Highway 46 in that area is 50 miles per hour and there are no streetlights.

It does not appear as if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision for the involved drivers, according to police.

Police are still investigating this fatal incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.