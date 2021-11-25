Paso Robles police investigating 2 late-night armed robberies — one that ended in chase

Paso Robles Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies in the city Wednesday night, one that culminated in a vehicle chase that led law enforcement to Lake Nacimiento before the suspect disappeared.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Officers were told a suspect fled the business without stealing any money. Police were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the incident.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers were then dispatched to a report of another armed robbery at Chevron on Ramada Drive, according to the release. Once there, officers learned a suspect had fired a shot from a handgun into the wall behind a Chevron employee before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect was believed to have fled the area in a BMW sedan.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Paso Robles officer located a vehicle matching the description near Highway 46 and Highway 101. According to the release, the BMW fled west on 24th Street; officers, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, attempted a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

A chase ensued out to the Nacimiento Lake Dam where the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot toward the lake, police say.

A CHP helicopter and police canine officers responded to the scene, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The Paso Robles Police Department has subsequently identified 29-year-old Richard Garcia of Paso Robles as a person of interest in the later robbery.

Police say it is not known if the two robberies are connected. Investigations into both are on-going.