Paso Robles police looking for 3 burglary suspects — and they may have struck twice

Paso Robles police are looking for three suspects who took part in a residential burglary Wednesday evening — and this may not be their first theft.

According to a news release from the agency, the department received a report of a burglary in progress on Silverwood Way around 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance cameras notified the owner of the residence that three unknown subjects had entered his property, the release said.

Officers arrived and searched the property with an Atascadero Police Department K9, but the suspects fled prior to the officers’ arrival.

The loss from the burglary is still under investigation, the agency said.

A similar burglary involving three suspects also took place on Monday, police said. Those suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

The agency asks anyone with “any important criminal information” to call the department at 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).