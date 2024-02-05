Paso Robles police responded to call for shots fired — but all they found were bullet casings

The Paso Robles Police Department is looking for possible suspects after gun fire was heard early Sunday morning in Paso Robles — but no actual shooter was found.

In a department news release, police said they responded to a call about gun fire near the 100 block of Almond Street at 4:09 a.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered six spent bullet casings in the roadway, according to the release.

“No victims were located, and no bullet strikes were found in the area,” the release said. “No additional information is known at this time.”

Police urged those with information related to the investigation to call the department at 805-237-6464.