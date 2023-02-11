Paso Robles police search for suspects in stabbing and drive-by shooting

Paso Robles police officers responded to separate reports of a drive-by shooting and a stabbing Friday night, with one person hurt and investigators still looking for suspects.

About 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a Walmart in Paso Robles for someone who suffered three stab wounds in an incident at the Salinas Riverbed but was able to walk to the store for help.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.

Officers describe the suspect as a “transient male wearing a baseball cap white shirt and blue jeans,” according to a news release from Paso Robles police Sgt. Steve Boyett.

Pair shot at in drive-by near Rite Aid

An hour later, dispatchers responded to the shooting incident at the Rite Aid parking lot on Spring Street.

According to the news release, two people were standing along the street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple rounds but did not hit either person.

Both investigations are ongoing, with the Paso Robles Police Department requesting anyone with information to call the agency at 805-237-6464 or respond to their anonymous hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867).