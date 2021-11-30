Paso Robles police searched for person of interest in robbery. Then he allegedly stole a car

Paso Robles police arrested a person of interest in an armed robbery after the man allegedly carjacked a vehicle this weekend.

A carjacking was reported on the 1200 block of Creston Road shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

According to the release, the suspect approached an occupied vehicle, implied he was armed and demanded that the driver get out of the car.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, police said, and the suspect fled in the car.

According to police, the car was located a short time later, unoccupied.

At 8:50 a.m. Monday, the driver called police and reported that they saw the suspect walking on Creston Road, according to the release.

Officers responded and came in contract with Richard Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles, police said.

Garcia fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time later without incident, according to the release.

Garcia had previously been wanted by police in connection with one of two armed robberies that took place in the city on the night of Nov. 24. He was identified as a person of interest in that case.

Police said Garcia was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, felony charges of carjacking and stolen vehicle, with a bail enhancement.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information can contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.