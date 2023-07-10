Paso Robles police searching for suspect in machete attack

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for a suspect who stabbed a man with a machete-style knife on Sunday.

Officers were able to view surveillance footage of the attack from a nearby business, which recorded the incident as it unfolded around 6 p.m.

Video shows the suspect, Pedro Osuna, 41, of Paso Robles, attacking the victim with a large knife, the Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and arm.

Following the attack, Osuna fled the scene but was located by police officers shortly after in the area of 2800 North River Road.

Paso Robles police are looking for Pedro Osuna, a suspect wanted in a July 9, 2023, knife attack. A nearby business captured video of Osuna with the machete-style weapon.

After seeing the officers, Osuna fled to the nearby Salinas Riverbed, according to the news release.

Officers were unable to locate Osuna after an extensive search, but they recovered the weapon involved in the attack, the Police Department said.

Although the suspect has not been found, the police believe it was an isolated incident between the two parties and that there is no current threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the attack should contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.