Paso Robles rings in the new year with a giant bonfire and party. See the photos

Thousands of people turned out to Paso Robles’ Downtown City Park to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the city’s second annual bonfire and concert.

The festivities ran from 7 to 11 p.m. and included a ball drop at 9 p.m. to coincide with the celebration at Times Square in New York City.

The highlight of the event was a massive bonfire in the middle of the park that began as a 20-foot-tall tower of wood pallets.

Throughout the evening, firefighters kept the blaze roaring by periodically tossing additional pallets into the flames.

The event also feature music by the Lucky Devils Band, plus food and beverages.

Here’s a look at some of photos of the celebration.

Revelers circle around the giant bonfire during Paso Robles’ New Year’s Eve celebration at the Downtown City Park on Dec. 31, 2023.

A firefighter throws a pallet onto the giant bonfire at Paso Robles’ New Year’s Eve celebration in the Downtown City Park on Dec. 31, 2023.

The giant bonfire throws flames into the air at Paso Robles’ New Year’s Eve celebration in the Downtown City Park on Dec. 31, 2023.

Revelers circle around the giant bonfire during Paso Robles’ New Year’s Eve celebration at the Downtown City Park on Dec. 31, 2023.

The giant bonfire throws flames into the air at Paso Robles’ New Year’s Eve celebration in the Downtown City Park on Dec. 31, 2023.