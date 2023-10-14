Paso Robles student arrested after making threat to middle school, classmates, police say

A Paso Robles student was arrested Friday after they made a threat toward George Flamson Middle School school and some particular classmates, police said in a news release.

The student “impulsively made a threat towards the school and specific students,” police said. “We take all threats of violence seriously and did make an arrest.”

Police did not identify the student but urged parents to talk with their kids about “the seriousness and consequences of their words.”

“Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges,” the news release added.

The Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and requested anyone with information to call 805-237-6464 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).