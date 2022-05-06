Paso Robles traffic stop reveals stolen catalytic converters. 3 Fresno residents arrested

Around 4 a.m. Friday, Paso Robles police stopped a car for a vehicle code violation. But as they walked next to the car, the officers noticed five catalytic converters stored in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The three people in the car were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including felony possession of stolen property, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

The suspects were Fresno residents Nhia Xiong, Lee Sikhane Khammany and SanLouang Saechao.

One catalytic converter had a license plate number engraved on it — a practice recommended by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. Paso Robles police said this helped them determine that the converter had been stolen from a San Luis Obispo city resident sometime overnight.

The other catalytic converters were booked as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The suspects were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the possession of stolen property charges, as well as several warrants from outside the county.

Anyone with information related to the case can call Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

How to prevent catalytic converter theft — and why it’s so common

According to the California Bureau of Automotive Repair, catalytic converters are made of rare metals that can easily be recycled and resold.

The bureau recommends installing a theft prevention device on catalytic converters, making sure your car alarm is well-calibrated, parking in a safe spot and engraving your VIN or license plate number.

Paso Robles police host Open House with equipment displays, department tours

The Paso Robles Police Department also announced an Open House event that would give community members an opportunity to meet the police staff and get a behind-the-scenes look at the department.

The event includes K-9, drone and motor demonstrations, a “9-1-1 for kids” portion and department tours.

The event will be held May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Center at 900 Park St.