Paso Robles wine country under water
Atmospheric river storms swamped California's Paso Robles wine country. An overflowing creek now runs over Tablas Creek Vineyard's entrance.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Paso Robles on Jan. 9 as officials warned Californians about the life-threatening potential of floods and mudslides.
Here are the many highways and freeways that are shut down across California as a result of the powerful storm —and tips for driving safely in the muck.
Captain Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department describes the rescue efforts of two individuals after their car was swallowed by a sinkhole in Chatsworth, California.
Exposed lakebed at the Salton Sea on Dec. 29, 2022. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesThe Salton Sea spreads across a remote valley in California's lower Colorado Desert, 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the Mexican border. For birds migrating along the Pacific coast, it's an avian Grand Central Station. In midwinter tens of thousands of snow geese, ducks, pelicans, gulls and other species forage on and around the lake. Hundreds of other species nest there year-round or us
Pismo Beach city employees told The Tribune the area is “ready to fall.”
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Another round of stormy weather has rolled into California overnight and into this morning, creating dangerous conditions for counties along the central coast.
Some major roads remain closed because of flooding, rock slides and debris flows, while crews have responded to a significant mudslide in Studio City and a major sinkhole in Chatsworth.
The river was at 31.52 feet — more than 2 feet above flood stage of 29 feet. Evacuations have been issued for some locations.
One of the worst string of storms to hit California in recent years won't let up until Wednesday, officials say.
Firefighters descended into the 15-foot-deep sinkhole in pouring rain to rescue a woman and child.
California is bracing for a "parade of cyclones," forecasters warned Monday morning, as more than 110,000 utility customers woke up without power.
Mark Sudduth, Owner/Founder of HurricaneTrack.com, is in Truckee, California, where the latest atmospheric river is dumping heavy snow.
Sacramento schools cancel classes due to weather-related power outages
