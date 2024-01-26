Paso Robles woman arrested after allegedly threatening man with knife, trying to slash tires

Paso Robles police arrested a woman who allegedly threatened at least one person with a knife and attempted to slash the tires on a vehicle Thursday night.

Police were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of Experimental Station Road after a report was made about an unnamed 31-year-old woman threatening residents with a knife, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Once there, police contacted a man who the woman had allegedly swiped at with her knife and attempted to slash his tires, according to the release.

The woman fled to her residence nearby prior to the arrival of police and then refused to leave, according to the release.

Police then negotiated with the woman to leave her residence and eventually she was taken into custody, the department said.

The woman also caused “substantial damage to a vehicle in the complex,” the release said.

The Paso Robles Police department did not respond for further comment as of Friday morning.