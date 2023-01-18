Paso Robles woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found in home with child, police say

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a local woman on suspicion of illegal drug sales and child endangerment Monday after finding “a large amount of narcotics” in her home along with a child, the agency said.

Paso Robles police officers found 25 grams of fentanyl and 26 grams of methamphetamine during a probation search of a home near the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Road, the agency said in a news release.

A 12-year-old child was also in the residence, according to police.

Paso Robles resident Samantha Davidson, 45, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, police said.

She remained in jail custody Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

The child was taken into San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services custody, police said in the release.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

The Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to call 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).