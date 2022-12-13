Paso Robles woman who killed CHP officer in a DUI crash 12 years ago is granted parole

A Paso Robles woman who was convicted of murdering a California Highway Patrol Officer in a DUI car crash was granted parole Friday, according to California Department of Corrections inmate information.

A jury convicted Kaylee Weisenberg, who is now 35, of second-murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in 2011 for causing the crash that killed Brett Oswald, who was 48, as he tended to a disabled car in Paso Robles on June 27, 2010.

She was high on methamphetamine and speeding when she crossed onto the wrong side of South River Road and hit the officer.

She was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison by then-San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge John Trice on April 5, 2012.

This undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol shows Brett Oswald, 47, of Paso Robles, who was killed Sunday June 27, 2010. Oswald was waiting for a tow truck to remove an abandoned car from a road near Paso Robles when Kaylee Weisenberg lost control of her Toyota Corolla and rear-ended his patrol car.

At the time Weisenberg was convicted, individuals found guilty of murder received no “good time” credits, meaning she was required to serve each day of her sentence.

In 2016, however, that changed. Proposition 57 allowed those convicted of violent crimes to have their sentences reduced by one third if they maintained good behavior.

According to the corrections department, Weisenberg was eligible for parole in May 2020. She was denied parole in her first hearing in April 2021.

She is currently at Central California’s Women’s Facility in Chowchilla awaiting release, according to the corrections department.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office “voiced a forceful objection to Weisenberg’s release based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community,” the office said in a news release.

Oswald’s family also objected to her parole at the parole hearing, according to the release.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release that he opposes the parole board’s decision and urges Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse it.

Inmates who are eligible for parole are assessed on their current risk to society if released during parole hearings, according to the corrections department. Other factors considered include the inmate’s criminal history, signs of remorse, social history, mental health and conduct in prison.