Paso Robles woman killed CHP officer while high on meth. Newsom just denied parole

A Paso Robles woman convicted of murdering a California Highway Patrol officer in a DUI car crash will not be released from prison, Gov. Gavin Newsom decided Wednesday.

A jury convicted Kaylee Weisenberg, now 35, of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in 2011 for causing the crash that killed CHP Officer Brett Oswald, as he tended to a disabled car in Paso Robles on June 27, 2010.

Weisenberg was high on methamphetamine and speeding when she crossed onto the wrong side of South River Road and hit the 48-year-old officer.

Weisenberg was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison by then-San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge John Trice on April 5, 2012.

At the time Weisenberg was convicted, individuals found guilty of murder received no “good time” credits, meaning she was required to serve each day of her sentence.

However, that changed in 2016.

Proposition 57 allowed those convicted of violent crimes to have their sentences reduced by one third if they maintained good behavior.

This undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol shows Brett Oswald, 47, of Paso Robles, who was killed Sunday June 27, 2010.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Weisenberg was eligible for parole in May 2020. She was denied parole in her first hearing in April 2021, but found suitable for parole in December 2022.

The case then went to the governor, who has the final say as to whether Weisenberg should be released.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office “voiced a forceful objection to Weisenberg’s release based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community,” the office said in a December news release.

Oswald’s family also objected to Weisenberg’s parole, according to the release.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow sent Newsom a letter in March 2022, asking the governor to reverse the parole board’s decision, the office said in a Wednesday news release.

The governor ultimately agreed with Dow, writing in his decision that Weisenberg “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released at this time.”

According to the governor’s decision, Weisenberg has made efforts to improve herself in prison, including undergoing self-help programming, taking vocational training and earning her GED and two associate degrees.

In making his decision, Newsom also weighed Weisenberg’s adverse childhood experiences and how those impacted her decision making at the time of the crime

However, the governor said, these factors are outweighed by the possible negative outcomes that could happen if Weisenberg is released at this time.

Weisenberg told the parole board she began using methamphetamine when she was 16 and has tried to stop multiple occasions, but ultimately relapsed every time, the decision said.

Weisenberg also admitted to regularly driving with a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol, methamphetamine or Xanax.

She told the board she had criminal thinking patterns that would justify her criminal behavior, such as driving under the influence, and had “complete disregard” for the law, well-being and safety of others and herself.

While she has made progress in maintaining her sobriety, the governor said, Weisenberg “is expected to face significant stressors if released on parole, including exposure to substances in a less controlled environment.”

Newsom said Weisenberg needs to do additional work to manage the likelihood of relapse, such as recognizing her triggers, before she can be safely released.

Weisenberg is currently at Central California’s Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, according to the corrections department.