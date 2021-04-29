Pasquotank County Sheriff releases names of officers involved in Andrew Brown shooting

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has released the names of the seven deputies placed on administrative leave after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed outside his home in Elizabeth City last week.

The sheriff said a preliminary investigation and review of body camera footage shows that three deputies fired their weapons and will remain on leave until investigations are complete. Four deputies did not fire their weapons, Wooten said, and are now back on active duty.

“It’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty,” Wooten said in a release.

Back on active duty are:

▪ Steven Judd, lieutenant.

▪ Michael Swindell, sergeant.

▪ Kenneth Bishop, sergeant.

▪ Joel Lunsford, sergeant.

Still on administrative leave are:

▪ Daniel Meads, investigator.

▪ Robert Morgan, deputy sheriff.

▪ Arron Lewellyn, corporal.

Several law enforcement officers arrived in tactical gear to serve search and arrest warrants related to felony drug charges on April 21.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

The body cam footage that shows Brown’s death has caused outrage among Brown’s family, their attorneys and supporters because it has not been made public.

On Wednesday, a Superior Court judge denied petitions for the release of body camera videos to the public and the family until an investigation is complete.

Some family members and an attorney have seen a 20-second clip of body-cam footage that they say shows Brown’s “execution” by police. A private autopsy showed Brown was shot five times, with a fatal bullet wound in the back of his head.

For the eighth-straight day, peaceful protesters marched through the streets of downtown Elizabeth City on Wednesday night, chanting Brown’s name and calling for justice.

The protests Tuesday and Wednesday night ended with a standoff between police and protesters at curfew and several arrests.

“Our county is united behind the importance of doing a careful, serious and impartial review of everything that happened,” Wooten said. “Some people want a rush to judgment and others want to pit people against each other in a way that can only hurt our county. My job is to ensure transparency and accountability while also preserving the ability for the independent investigators to do their deliberate, painstaking and vital work.”