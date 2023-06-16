Pass Christian man guilty of manslaughter in 2021 killing at Bay St. Louis bar

A jury on Thursday found Joseph Alonzo Haynes of Pass Christian guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Jermaine “Red” Watts at a bar in Bay St. Louis.

The jury deliberated for one hour. Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a news release, District Attorney Crosby Parker said the case was difficult but that the victim’s family had achieved justice.

“Jermaine Watts should not have died that night in Bay St. Louis,” Parker said. “We are pleased that the jury agreed with this conclusion.”

Trial testimony showed police responded about 3:30 a.m. to the Third Base Lounge on May 9, 2021. There, the news release says, they found Watts unresponsive on the side of Highway 90.

It all started over an argument over a vehicle, the news release said. Haynes walked up to Watts and fired, hitting him four times, according to testimony from witnesses and a medical examiner. The release said Watts was unarmed.

Haynes admitted to shooting Watts with a 9 mm handgun during an argument during cross-examination, the DA’s release says, but insisted it was in self-defense.

The fatal wound hit Watts in the back, Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said.

Haynes has not yet been sentenced.