How to Pass the CPA Exam: Tips to Prepare

Preparing for the CPA exam is a daunting task, but with the right approach, it’s entirely achievable. This guide is designed to equip you with strategies that have proven successful for many before you.

But did you know there’s a reason to be optimistic about your chances?

The CPA exam pass rates saw a slight increase in 2023 according to the AICPA and CIMA, indicating that candidates are better preparing and adapting to its challenges. This shift suggests that with the right preparation, passing the CPA exam on your first attempt is more attainable than ever.

What I’ve found is that passing the CPA exam requires knowing three things: knowing the exam well, investing in a solid CPA review course, and using the best practices of former CPA candidates who are now licensed. So dive in to discover my tips that can help you navigate the CPA exam successfully.

Key Takeaways

Understand the CPA Exam Structure: Familiarize yourself with the format, sections (AUD, FAR, REG, and discipline sections), and types of questions (MCQs and TBS) to tailor your study plan effectively.

Choose the Right CPA Review Course: Select a course that matches your learning style, offers comprehensive content coverage, and provides flexibility for your schedule. Utilize free trials to find the best fit before committing.

Adopt Best Practices from Successful Candidates: Incorporate strategies such as setting a realistic study schedule, focusing on understanding over memorization, and taking strategic breaks to avoid burnout.

Prepare for Discipline-Specific Sections: Decide on a specialization that aligns with your career goals and strengths. Whether it’s BAR, TCP, or ISC, deep dive into the specific content area to enhance your expertise and marketability.

Continuous Practice and Self-Assessment: Engage in regular practice with MCQs and TBS, and use practice exams to assess your readiness. Supplement your main review course with additional resources for areas where you need more help.

CPA Exam Core Sections

AUD (Auditing and Attestation)

This section demands a thorough understanding of the auditing process, including ethical considerations and the application of auditing standards. Candidates should focus on mastering these standards and practicing task-based simulations to develop a keen eye for detail and analytical thinking, which is essential for identifying and addressing potential issues during an audit.

Candidates are tested through a combination of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and task-based simulations (TBS).

Types of Questions

Approximately 50-60% of the section consists of MCQs divided into testlets.

The remaining 40-50% comprises TBS, which simulates real-world scenarios and requires candidates to apply their auditing knowledge.

MCQs and TBS are weighted roughly equally in terms of scoring.

Preparation Tips

Focus on understanding GAAS and the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct.

Practice with various TBS to become comfortable with various auditing scenarios.

Review reports and documentation examples to familiarize yourself with the format and content expected in audit documentation.

FAR (Financial Accounting and Reporting):

Low CPA exam pass rates in the FAR section repeatedly highlight why the CPA exam is so difficult. It’s vital to have a solid grasp of the principles underlying financial statements and the ability to apply accounting standards to various scenarios to excel in this section. Regular engagement with practice exams and multiple-choice questions will reinforce these concepts and improve problem-solving skills.

Types of Questions

MCQs comprise 50-60% of the exam, presented in testlets.

TBSs account for the remaining 40-50%, challenging candidates to apply accounting principles in practical scenarios.

Preparation Tips

Solidify your understanding of the FASB Accounting Standards Codification and basic IFRS principles to earn a passing score.

Taking practice exams that cover a wide range of financial accounting topics is important for studying for the CPA exam.

Work on TBS types that require journal entries, financial statement preparation, and analysis to build practical skills.

REG (Regulation)

Covering business law, ethics, and federal taxation, REG requires a comprehensive understanding of regulatory frameworks. Success in this section depends on the ability to navigate complex tax laws and regulations, making it essential for candidates to stay updated on current laws and practice applying them through multiple-choice questions and task-based simulations.

Types of Questions

MCQs constitute about 50-60% of the section, with questions divided into testlets.

TBS questions make up the remaining 40-50%, focusing on the application of tax laws and regulations.

Preparation Tips

Keep up-to-date with the latest tax laws and regulations, including recent changes.

Practice applying tax principles to different entities, such as individuals, partnerships, and corporations.

Utilize practice exam TBS that involve tax planning, compliance, and problem-solving scenarios to enhance application skills.

Before the transformative updates in 2024, the CPA exam comprised four distinct sections: Auditing and Attestation (AUD), Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR), Regulation (REG), and Business Environment and Concepts (BEC).

Removal of the BEC Section in Updated CPA Exam

The BEC section was unique in its coverage, focusing on various business concepts, including corporate governance, economic concepts, financial management, information technology, and operations management. However, with the advent of the CPA Evolution, the structure of the CPA exam underwent significant changes to better align with the evolving needs of the accounting profession and the business world.

Removing the BEC section and introducing the discipline section represent a strategic shift in the CPA exam’s approach to testing candidates’ knowledge and skills. This change acknowledges the increasing specialization within the accounting profession and the need for newly licensed CPAs to possess a strong foundation in core accounting principles and specialized expertise in areas critical to their chosen career paths.

Enhanced Exam Structure Benefits

Offers candidates the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in essential accounting practices.

Allows candidates to showcase their expertise in a specific discipline.

Prepares CPAs to be more adaptable and valuable in a dynamic business environment.

Discipline Sections

The introduction of the Discipline section in the CPA exam represents a pivotal evolution in how the accounting profession adapts to the changing landscape of business and technology. This section offers candidates the opportunity to specialize in an area that aligns with their career aspirations and the current demands of the accounting field.

The options available—Business Analysis & Reporting (BAR), Tax Compliance & Planning (TCP), and Information Systems & Controls (ISC)—reflect the diverse skill sets required in today’s accounting roles. Understanding each discipline in detail can help candidates make an informed decision that enhances their career trajectory.

Business Analysis & Reporting (BAR)

The BAR discipline focuses on the analytical and reporting aspects of accounting. It is designed for candidates who are interested in the intricacies of financial analysis, data interpretation, and the effective communication of business insights. This section tests a candidate’s ability to analyze financial data, understand business processes, and report on financial information in a way that is useful for decision-making. Candidates with a strong foundation in financial accounting, a keen eye for detail, and a passion for turning data into actionable insights will find this discipline aligns well with their skills and interests.

Key Areas Covered

Financial statement analysis

Business process analysis

Data analytics and visualization

Strategic reporting and decision support

Tax Compliance & Planning (TCP)

The TCP discipline is tailored for those who have a strong interest in taxation and its implications for both individuals and businesses. It delves into the complexities of tax laws, regulations, and compliance requirements, as well as strategies for effective tax planning and management. This section is ideal for candidates who aspire to specialize in tax advisory roles, whether in public accounting, corporate finance, or government. A deep understanding of tax codes, the ability to navigate regulatory changes, and the skills to develop tax planning strategies are essential for success in this discipline.

Key Areas Covered

Federal taxation of individuals and entities

State and local taxation

Taxation of international transactions

Tax planning and strategy

Information Systems & Controls (ISC)

The ISC discipline addresses the critical role of information technology in accounting and auditing. This section is suited for candidates who are interested in the intersection of accounting, information systems, and cybersecurity. It covers the principles of designing, implementing, and auditing information systems, with a focus on ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of financial data. Candidates who are passionate about technology, possess a strong understanding of IT controls, and are keen on cybersecurity practices will find this discipline aligns with their career goals.

Key Areas Covered

Information systems design and implementation

IT governance and risk management

Cybersecurity measures and controls

Audit and assurance of information systems

Deciding on the right discipline section within the CPA exam is a crucial step that requires thoughtful consideration of your unique strengths, passions, and professional goals. This decision not only influences your immediate study direction but also communicates to future employers your specialized area of knowledge and your dedication to advancing within that particular field.

It’s beneficial to reflect on your career vision and how each discipline aligns with the path you envision for yourself to navigate this decision. Below are some guiding questions and “if-then” scenarios to help you choose the discipline that best fits your aspirations and strengths.

Guiding Questions for Choosing Your Discipline

What are my strongest skills in the accounting field, and how do they align with the available disciplines? Which aspects of my accounting studies or work experience have I found most engaging and fulfilling? Where do I see myself in five to ten years, and what expertise will I need to achieve that vision? How do the current trends in the accounting profession influence my choice of discipline? Which discipline will offer me the best opportunities for growth and advancement in my desired career path?

If-Then Scenarios to Guide Your Decision

If you are passionate about analyzing financial statements and providing strategic business insights, then consider the Business Analysis & Reporting (BAR) discipline. This choice is ideal for those aiming to specialize in financial analysis, management consulting, or strategic planning roles.

If you find yourself drawn to the complexities of tax law and enjoy strategizing to optimize tax outcomes for individuals or businesses, then the Tax Compliance & Planning (TCP) discipline might be your best fit. This discipline suits future tax advisors, corporate tax specialists, or professionals focusing on tax policy and regulation.

If you have a keen interest in technology, data security, and the role of information systems in business operations, then opting for the Information Systems & Controls (ISC) discipline could be the right move. This path is perfect for those looking to pursue careers in IT audit, cybersecurity, or information systems consulting within the accounting context.

Making Your Decision

After reflecting on these questions and scenarios, consider the following steps to solidify your decision:

Research and Reflection : Spend time researching each discipline’s focus areas and potential career paths. Reflect on how each aligns with your personal interests and professional aspirations.

Seek Advice : Consult with mentors, professors, or professionals already working in the accounting field. Their insights can provide valuable perspectives on the implications of your discipline choice.

Evaluate Job Market Trends : Look into the demand for professionals in each specialization area. Some disciplines may offer more opportunities, depending on current market trends and future projections.

Consider Long-Term Goals: Choose a discipline that not only suits your current interests and strengths but also supports your long-term career objectives.

Choosing Your CPA Review Course: 5 Key Tips

Selecting the right CPA prep course is a big deal on your path to passing the CPA exam. Here are some down-to-earth steps with insights from fellow CPA exam test takers to help you make the best choice:

1. Try Before You Buy

Jumping into CPA study materials is a lot like picking out a new pair of shoes. You wouldn’t buy them without trying them on first, right? The same goes here. Most CPA courses let you take them for a spin with free trials. So, take advantage of that. Test out a few to see what fits your study style best. Like one CPA buddy said, “I tried out a handful for myself.” It’s the best way to see what works for you before your exam date approaches.

2. Don’t Freak Out Over Price Right Away

Money’s important, but don’t let the sticker shock or those “limited-time” deals rush you. Prices and deals tend to come around more often than you think. First, figure out if you like the course and if it’s going to be good for you. Then, worry about getting the best bang for your buck.

3. Get the Real Scoop

All CPA review courses are going to say they’re the best, but the real test is what people who’ve used them think. Look for honest feedback, especially on the tough stuff. Some prep courses might have great ways to explain tricky topics or awesome tech to keep you on track. This is why we include info from Reddit and Quora, so you’ll know what’s actually helping people pass those exams.

4. Know What You Need

Everyone’s study habits are different. Maybe you’re all about knocking out a quick lesson on your lunch break, or perhaps you’re more of a marathon session type. Think about what you really need in a course. Do you want lots of practice exams? Need something super flexible? Keep your study habits and lifestyle in mind when choosing.

5. Mix and Match If Needed

Sometimes, one prep course doesn’t have everything. You might find a main course that’s great for the basics but needs something extra for the really tough topics. That’s cool. Some folks find it helpful to use a main course for the heavy lifting and then pick up supplemental study materials to fill in the gaps.

How to Pass the CPA Exam: Tips and Wisdom from Those Who’ve Conquered It

Navigating the CPA exam is a journey that requires more than just understanding the material; it’s about finding the right strategy that works for you. Here’s a compilation of best practices shared by former CPA candidates who are now proud holders of the CPA title.

Pace Yourself

orangechairlift : “I passed FAR and AUD on the first try by not cramming them into short periods of time... I set an amount of time every day to study that was realistic.”

kenshin-x-212: “Devoting 1-2 hours and 1 module per day... It may take me two months to finish studying for FAR instead of 1 month.”

Comprehensive Review

Another user: “Did a comprehensive review the 5 days leading up to my exam... Drill MCQs covering all sections during your review.”

Know Thyself

Another commenter: “Some people are better at just hammering through a section in a month, and others are better at just doing a little bit every day but being consistent.”

Aim High

echovariant: “It’s better to be as prepared as possible. Trust me that you’ll be much happier receiving a 95 than a 74.”

Personalized Study Method

Ltdexter1: “Study the way that you study best... All that matters is that you understand the material - there’s no magic MCQ number or hours per week.”

Lifestyle Change

Neither-Side-7084: “Studying for the CPA exam is a lifestyle change... I prioritized my family and friends and 1-2 hours of solid, focused studying per day.”

Minimize Distractions

GoodSoup464708: “Every time I started missing questions while studying, I would pick up my phone for a distraction. Big mistake for me. Put the phone down.”

Lesson a Day

brimail4u: “Aim for nailing down one lesson a day... it allows you to maintain a healthy balance yet still maintain discipline.”

Balance Is Key

amomynous101: “Of course, you don’t want to burn yourself out, but you should never go at an exam trying to study the bare minimum, hoping to scrape by.”

MCQs Before Lectures

nonoplsnopls: “Doing the MCQs before the lecture... While doing the MCQs, I make flashcards for important concepts, mnemonics, etc.”

Understand, Don’t Memorize

Reddit User: “It’s not possible to fully understand every single question, but as long as you are clear on the majority of them, you’re in a good spot.”

These insights underscore the importance of finding a study strategy that resonates with your learning style, life commitments, and exam preparation needs. Whether pacing your study, focusing on MCQs, or integrating study into your daily routine, the key is to stay disciplined, avoid burnout, and remember that understanding the material is more crucial than memorizing it.

Navigating the CPA Exam While Working Full-Time

In a detailed account shared by a Reddit user, we delve into the experiences of a dedicated professional who managed to pass all sections of the CPA exam while maintaining a full-time job. This firsthand narrative offers valuable insights and strategies for those aiming to juggle work commitments with the demanding preparation required for the CPA exam.

Background

The individual shared their unique journey, starting with an academic foundation in finance and chemistry, culminating in over 150 credits six years prior to taking the CPA exam. To meet the credit requirement without further coursework, they researched and found a state whose eligibility criteria aligned with their educational background. The main challenge was discovering an effective study method that fits into their busy schedule, working 40 hours a week in the industry.

Study Material and Approach

Choosing to invest in a self-funded review course, the Reddit user selected a program praised for its engaging teaching methods and comprehensive coverage of material on the CPA exam. The flexibility of the course, including a mobile app for listening to lectures during commutes, was crucial for integrating study into their daily routine. The approach was thorough, involving the completion of all practice questions and focusing on areas heavily emphasized in the exam, often revisiting questions to ensure a deep understanding.

Exam Preparation Breakdown

FAR (Financial Accounting and Reporting): The first challenge requires seven weeks of dedicated study, including early mornings, evenings, and weekends. Despite the intense start, a score of 79 was achieved, boosting confidence for the next sections.

REG (Regulation): Leveraging some prior tax experience, this section seemed less intimidating, with five weeks of preparation leading to a score of 83. The importance of understanding specific tax rules and common deductions was emphasized.

BEC (Business Environment and Concepts): With an expiring Notice to Schedule, the user concentrated on BEC, spending two weeks of study to earn an 89. Success was attributed to focusing on the writing portion, economics, IT, and COSO.

AUD (Auditing and Attestation): The final section, tackled over five weeks, was considered the least engaging, resulting in a score of 76. Despite some overlap with FAR and BEC, AUD required focused study on weaker areas.

Key Takeaways and Advice

Personal Honesty: The user highlighted the importance of self-assessment in identifying strengths and weaknesses, which guided their study efforts and time management.

Strategic Breaks: Taking short breaks between exams was crucial for avoiding burnout and ensuring mental well-being, which is essential for sustaining study momentum.

Professional Validation: Passing all sections led to quick managerial endorsement and expedited certification and licensure by the state board.

Conclusion

Achieving success in the CPA exam is entirely feasible with dedication, smart planning, and the right resources. Understanding the exam’s structure, selecting a suitable review course, and learning from those who have passed are key. It’s about embracing a comprehensive study plan, utilizing high-quality materials, and continuously testing your readiness. By following these strategies, candidates can enter the exam room with confidence, poised to pass on their first attempt.

FAQs

What’s the secret to passing the CPA exam on the first try?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but a mix of dedication, smart study planning, and the right resources can make a huge difference. Understanding the exam structure, choosing a review course that fits your learning style, and applying strategies from successful CPA candidates are key steps.

How important is it to know the CPA exam structure?

Super important! Getting familiar with the exam’s format, types of questions, and the content covered in each section helps you tailor your study plan more effectively.

Can any CPA review coursework for me?

Not exactly. Each CPA review course has its own style and set of features. It’s crucial to find one that matches how you learn best. Many offer free trials, so don’t hesitate to test a few before deciding. Think of it as trying on shoes before you buy them.

How much study time do I really need?

While there’s no magic number, expect to dedicate significant time to your CPA exam prep. A common recommendation is to plan for hundreds of study hours across all sections. Breaking down your study time into manageable daily or weekly goals can help keep you on track without feeling overwhelmed.

What if I’m struggling with a particular section of the exam?

You’re not alone! If you hit a rough patch, consider supplementing your main review course with additional resources focused on that area. Sometimes, a different explanation or a new set of practice questions can make all the difference in understanding a challenging topic.